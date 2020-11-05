MPD: 2 shot, wounded in separate incidents in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that occurred Wednesday night, Nov. 4. Two people were injured as a result of the shooting.

The first shooting happened around 7:10 p.m. near 39 Garfield. Police say a 39-year-old man was shot by a 24-year-old man who is known to the victim. The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive.

The second shooting happened around 7:16 p.m. near 22nd and Clarke. Police say a 54-year old woman was rushed to a local hospital but is expected to survive.

Both shootings are being actively investigated. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.