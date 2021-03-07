Expand / Collapse search

Police: 19-year-old shot in robbery near 41st and Garfield

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near N. 41st Street and W. Garfield Street around 2:45 p.m. on Saturday, March 6.

Police say an armed suspect demanded and obtained property, then fired several gunshots at the victim.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained serious injuries. He was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition. 

Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

