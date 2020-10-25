Police: 14-year-old girl shot near 64th and Florist

article

A 14-year-old girl was rushed to the hospital after she was hurt in a shooting near 64th Street and Florist Avenue Sunday evening. Oct. 25.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m.

Police said the girl was transported for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening.

The circumstances leading to the gunfire are under investigation, and police are seeking the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.