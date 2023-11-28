New Berlin police; gunshots in vehicle near 124th and National

article

New Berlin police responded to the area near 124th and National Avenue on Tuesday morning, Nov. 28 for a report of a "shots fired" call.

The call came in shortly after 6 a.m. Tuesday. Officials say it was determined that multiple gunshots were fired into an unoccupied parked vehicle in the area.

There were no injuries and there is no threat to the public at this time, officials said.

The parked vehicle was the only damaged property as the result of this incident.