Police: 1 shot, wounded in Milwaukee during armed robbery

Milwaukee police are investigating a non-fatal shooting that happened on Thursday, Nov 12 in the area of 5th and Wright. It happened around 1 a.m.

The victim is a 20-year-old Milwaukee resident that was shot during an armed robbery. The incident is still under investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.