Police: 1 dead, 1 wounded following separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two separate shooting incidents that happened Wednesday night, Nov. 18. One person is dead and another wounded as a result of the shootings.

The first shooting happened around 7:22 p.m. near 24th and Mineral. Police say the victim, a 25-year old man, was shot while driving. It appears to be a road rage incident. He was treated at a local hospital and is expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

The second shooting happened around 7:40 p.m. near 57th and Fairmount. Police say a 61-year-old Houston man was shot outside a family member's house and pronounced dead at the scene.

The circumstances and the location of the shooting are under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.