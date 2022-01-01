Expand / Collapse search

Bradford Beach Polar Plunge draws crowds to Milwaukee lakefront

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 10:30PM
Holidays
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A New Year's Day tradition continued on Milwaukee's lakefront Saturday. At high noon, dozens – if not hundreds – of people took the Polar Plunge into Lake Michigan.

The crowds gathered at Bradford Beach as they do every year. Perhaps not much of a surprise, people were in and out of the water pretty quickly.

Firefighters were on standby to make sure everyone was safe.

