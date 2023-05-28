Plymouth fatal shooting,1 wounded, 1 dead

article

One person is wounded, and another is dead after a shooting near Milwaukee and Elizabeth in Plymouth on Saturday, May 27.

Plymouth police arrived and found two victims with gunshot wounds. One victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and later released. Another victim was determined to be dead inside the residence.

Officials said that, based on information, this appeared to be a domestic situation. Both individuals knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Paul Wagner at 920-893-6541.