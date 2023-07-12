Plymouth $1M Mega Millions ticket sold

article

A $1M Mega Millions ticket was sold Tuesday, July 11 at Pick 'n Save in Plymouth.

The winning ticket, purchased at the store at 2643 Eastern Avenue, matched five of five numbers (10-31-45-46-49) but not the Mega Ball (5) from Tuesday's drawing.

It is the second time in 2023 that this store has sold a $1,000,000 winning ticket. In March, a player validated a winning $1,000,000 Rose Gold scratch ticket purchased there.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"I have been the director of this store for only three days, and WOW, what an experience," said Store Director Shaun Priesgen. "We are super excited for the winner."

$10,000 winning tickets sold in Wisconsin

Two additional big winning tickets resulted from the July 11 Mega Millions drawing. Kwik Trip on 4611 8th Street South in Wisconsin Rapids and Kwik Trip on 1000 N. Main Street in Sheboygan Falls both sold $10,000 winning Mega Millions tickets.

For the Wisconsin Rapids Kwik Trip, it is their second big winner of 2023. The Wisconsin retailer sold a $350,000 SuperCash! winning ticket on March 28.

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings.

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a two percent Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.