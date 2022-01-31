Pleasant Prairie shots fired, man jailed

A 19-year-old Pleasant Prairie man was arrested on drug and weapons charges after police say he admitted to firing a gun in the direction of other homes in his neighborhood on Sunday morning, Jan. 30.

Officers responded to the shots fired complaint shortly after 8 a.m. Sunday at the home on 124th Street, near the intersection of 39th Avenue and 116th Street.

A search of the home revealed a firearm, ammunition, narcotics and drug paraphernalia, according to police.

The 19-year-old man at the home admitted to firing a 9mm rifle into the backyard through an open window in the bathroom, directed toward other homes in the neighborhood. Police say he also admitted to drinking and using cocaine.

He was arrested on charges of recklessly endangering safety, use of a dangerous weapon while intoxicated, possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia.