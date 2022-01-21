Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie shooting: Car, mobile home struck by gunfire

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Pleasant Prairie Police Department article

Pleasant Prairie Police Department

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Police are investigating a report of shots fired at a mobile home park near 104th and Main in Pleasant Prairie on Thursday evening, Jan. 20.

Officers were call to the area of the Timber Ridge Mobile Home Park just before 10 p.m. Thursday. They found a residence and unoccupied vehicle struck by gunfire. A person living in the residents was not hurt.

Officers indicated the shots might have been fired from a vehicle that fled the area after the shooting. 

Anyone with information regarding the shots fired incident is encouraged to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.

