Pleasant Prairie road rage, suspect fired BB gun: police

Pleasant Prairie police arrested a suspect for firing a BB gun during a Wednesday afternoon road rage incident.

It happened on State Highway 50 near 104th Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Hours later, a sheriff's deputy found the suspect's vehicle and arrested the driver.

Upon further investigation, police said the suspect fired the BB gun at another vehicle and broke a window.

The suspect was booked on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct.

Police said the highway was shut down for roughly 45 minutes as officers searched for potential evidence.