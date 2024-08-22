Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie road rage, suspect fired BB gun: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  August 22, 2024 2:44pm CDT
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police arrested a suspect for firing a BB gun during a Wednesday afternoon road rage incident.

It happened on State Highway 50 near 104th Avenue around 12:40 p.m. Hours later, a sheriff's deputy found the suspect's vehicle and arrested the driver. 

Upon further investigation, police said the suspect fired the BB gun at another vehicle and broke a window.

The suspect was booked on charges of second-degree recklessly endangering safety, criminal damage to property and disorderly conduct. 

Police said the highway was shut down for roughly 45 minutes as officers searched for potential evidence.