Pleasant Prairie pursuit, Ulta theft; 4 accused get probation

All four people accused in a 2023 Pleasant Prairie police chase related to a retail theft have now been sentenced – each to three years' probation.

Police said it started with those four people shoplifting an Ulta Beauty in Highland Park, Illinois. When the car crossed the state line on Interstate 94, authorities from Pleasant Prairie and Kenosha County joined the high-speed chase.

A criminal complaint states the group had roughly $20,000 worth of stolen merchandise. There were three garbage bags filled with "a ton of stolen cologne and perfumes."

The four people accused in the case, and their pleas, are as follows:

Danielle Beavers Jones, 28: Pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property.

Lakera Grady, 19: Pleaded guilty to first-degree recklessly endangering safety and operating while revoked, felony charges of fleeing/eluding police and receiving stolen property were dismissed.

Deeavlon Riley, 22: Pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and felony bail jumping, a second charge of felony bail jumping and misdemeanor THC possession were dismissed.

Shavona Williams, 20: Pleaded guilty to receiving stolen property and resisting/obstructing an officer, two charges of felony bail jumping were dismissed.

The complaint also indicated Grady, the driver, had a revoked license due to a previous OWI conviction. Court records also indicate the four were ordered not to have any contact with each other or any Ulta Beauty location.