Pleasant Prairie police seek man wanted on kidnapping warrant
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A man is wanted on several warrants, including kidnapping, according to Pleasant Prairie police.
Police say Markanthony Petrick is wanted on numerous felony warrants that include intimidation of a victim, kidnapping and bail jumping. He was last spotted in Pleasant Prairie and fled from officers at a traffic stop before he could be taken into custody.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353 or to remain anonymous, contact Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.