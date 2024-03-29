Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie police chase; suspects located in field

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  March 29, 2024 8:36am CDT
Pleasant Prairie Police Department article

Pleasant Prairie Police Department

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Several people were taken into custody on Friday, March 29 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Pleasant Prairie

According to police, the pursuit ended on Green Bay Road just south of 85th Street after officers deployed stop-sticks, which disabled the vehicle. The occupants ran from the scene. 

The suspects were located in a field after several foot chases and taken into custody. 