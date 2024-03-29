Pleasant Prairie police chase; suspects located in field

article

Several people were taken into custody on Friday, March 29 following a police pursuit involving a stolen vehicle in Pleasant Prairie.

According to police, the pursuit ended on Green Bay Road just south of 85th Street after officers deployed stop-sticks, which disabled the vehicle. The occupants ran from the scene.

The suspects were located in a field after several foot chases and taken into custody.