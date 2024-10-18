Pleasant Prairie police chase ends with foot pursuit, arrest

The Brief Pleasant Prairie police released video of a police chase in September. The video shows the driver being chased drove over spike strips and was later arrested after a brief foot pursuit. The driver was charged with more than a half-dozen criminal counts.



Pleasant Prairie released video from a police chase that led to a foot pursuit on Wednesday, Sept. 25.

In the video, you can see police successfully deployed a spike strip which led to the suspect's tires being punctured. Eventually, the speeding driver slowed to the point where officers could use a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the car.

Once the vehicle stopped, the driver and lone occupant jumped out and fled on foot. But officials say the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.

Authorities charged the driver with the following criminal counts:

Resisting an officer-substantial bodily harm

Possession with intent to deliver cocaine

Possession of drug paraphernalia

First-degree recklessly endangering safety

Obstructing an officer

Felony bail jumping

Vehicle operator flee/elude an officer

Hit-and-run an attended vehicle