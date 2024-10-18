Pleasant Prairie police chase ends with foot pursuit, arrest
PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie released video from a police chase that led to a foot pursuit on Wednesday, Sept. 25.
In the video, you can see police successfully deployed a spike strip which led to the suspect's tires being punctured. Eventually, the speeding driver slowed to the point where officers could use a PIT (precision immobilization technique) maneuver on the car.
Once the vehicle stopped, the driver and lone occupant jumped out and fled on foot. But officials say the suspect was taken into custody a short time later.
Authorities charged the driver with the following criminal counts:
- Resisting an officer-substantial bodily harm
- Possession with intent to deliver cocaine
- Possession of drug paraphernalia
- First-degree recklessly endangering safety
- Obstructing an officer
- Felony bail jumping
- Vehicle operator flee/elude an officer
- Hit-and-run an attended vehicle