Pleasant Prairie limousine chase; K-9 deployed, man arrested

A man was arrested following a limousine chase in Pleasant Prairie on Monday, Sept. 16.

The Pleasant Prairie Police Department said at around 3:30 p.m., police saw a limousine driving under the posted speed limit. The officer initiated a traffic stop for a registration violation near 91st and Sheridan.

The driver attempted to pass other southbound traffic on the shoulder, lost control and crashed into a ditch. The suspect, later identified as 37-year-old Bradley Semrich, then fled from the vehicle and a foot pursuit ensued.

Bradley Semrich

Semrich was spotted before fleeing into a wooded area. An officer found the suspect hiding in the woods and called for assistance. Police said Semrich engaged the officer in a physical altercation, including biting the officer.

K-9 Chase was deployed to track Semrich, and successfully subdued him with a bite to the arm.

Semrich was taken into custody without further incident and no officers were injured during the arrest.

A search of the vehicle resulted in methamphetamine being located with other items consistent with drug dealing.

Semrich, of Portage, Wis., was transported to a local hospital for evaluation prior to being transported to the Kenosha County Jail. Officers learned that he had multiple outstanding warrants and was a convicted felon.

He was transported to the Kenosha County Jail on the following charges:

Flee/Eluding

Battery to Officer

1st Degree Recklessly Endangering Safety

Resisting an Officer

Possession with Intent to Deliver (Methamphetamine)

Carrying Concealed Knife by a Felon

Felony Bail-Jumping

Multiple warrants