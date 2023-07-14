Pleasant Prairie child enticement; Chicago man arrested

article

A Chicago man was arrested in Pleasant Prairie earlier this week during a traffic stop for possession of marijuana and child enticement. Police say the man picked up a teenage girl to perform "sexual acts" with her.

According to a Facebook post from the Pleasant Prairie Police Department, "A few nights ago our officers stopped a vehicle for ignoring the construction signs on Sheridan Road and having expired plates. A Chicago man in his 40s and a teenage girl were in the car. Officers felt something wasn't right and dug a bit deeper. It turns out the man had picked up the girl to perform "sexual acts" with her. The young girl showed officers text messages that confirmed the man's intentions."

The man, who was out on felony bond for substantial battery out of Milwaukee, was arrested for possession of marijuana, operating without a license-2nd offense, felony bail jumping and felony child enticement.

The teenage girl was brought home unharmed.

If you believe a juvenile is being exploited or is in danger please call us immediately at 1-262-694-7353. Resources and more information can be found at National Center for Missing & Exploited Children