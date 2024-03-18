Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie police chase, crash; bodycam, dashcam video

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Pleasant Prairie
Pleasant Prairie police chase, crash

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - Pleasant Prairie police released new body and dashcam footage from a chase and crash on Friday night, March 15.

Police said the 38-year-old man from Waukegan lost control of his car, which rolled several times. 

He was extricated and flown to a Milwaukee hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say the man was wanted for fleeing from police the day earlier. He's now facing multiple felony charges in connection to the chase.

The Kenosha Police Department and Wisconsin State Patrol assisted at the scene.