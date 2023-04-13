Pleasant Prairie bicycle accident, Flight for Life responds

article

A Pleasant Prairie bicycle accident Wednesday, April 12 sent one person to a hospital via Flight for Life.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the Kenosha County Bike Trail and 104th Street. According to Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, a motor vehicle hit the cyclist.

Officials said EMS crews transported the cyclist to a predetermined landing zone at Prairie Lane Elementary School – more than a mile from the accident scene. The cyclist was flown out around 7:45 p.m.

Pleasant Prairie police, along with authorities from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Kenosha Police Department and Twin Lakes Police Department, assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.