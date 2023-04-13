Expand / Collapse search

Pleasant Prairie bicycle accident, Flight for Life responds

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Pleasant Prairie
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Flight for Life transports cyclist from Prairie Lane School (Courtesy: Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue | Facebook)

PLEASANT PRAIRIE, Wis. - A Pleasant Prairie bicycle accident Wednesday, April 12 sent one person to a hospital via Flight for Life.

It happened shortly before 7 p.m. near the Kenosha County Bike Trail and 104th Street. According to Pleasant Prairie Fire and Rescue, a motor vehicle hit the cyclist. 

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said EMS crews transported the cyclist to a predetermined landing zone at Prairie Lane Elementary School – more than a mile from the accident scene. The cyclist was flown out around 7:45 p.m. 

Pleasant Prairie police, along with authorities from the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, Kenosha Police Department and Twin Lakes Police Department, assisted at the scene. The accident remains under investigation.