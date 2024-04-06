Pleasant Prairie bank robbery, police seek suspect

article

Pleasant Prairie police are investigating a bank robbery that happened on Saturday, April 6 – and are looking for a suspect.

It happened near 39th Avenue and Springbrook Road around 12:30 p.m. Police did not say how much money was stolen, but said no one at the bank was hurt.

The suspect is described as a white man, 40-50 years old, and between 5 feet, 10 inches and 5 feet, 11 inches tall with blue eyes. He was wearing a black sweater, black pants, black hat, surgical mask, black gloves and aviator-style sunglasses.

The robbery remains under investigation. Anyone with information is encouraged to reach out to the Pleasant Prairie Dispatch Center's non-emergency line: 262-694-7353.