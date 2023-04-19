Pleasant Prairie attempted burglary; masked men try to pry into home

article

Pleasant Prairie police are alerting residents after an attempted burglary that took place on 83rd Place.

Officials noted in a Facebook post that two masked men attempted to pry into the back of a home. A nearby resident spotted what was going on and intervened by calling police and confronting the men before they made entry.

Investigators say the suspect vehicle is a blue Nissan four-door sedan with dark, tinted windows. The license plate on the vehicle was identified as IL (DV41997) – and believed to be fraudulent.

If you have information that could help police solve this crime, you are urged to call the Pleasant Prairie Police Department at 262-694-7353.