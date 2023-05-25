Pleasant Prairie attempted armed robbery; police looking for robber

article

Pleasant Prairie police are looking for a person who attempted armed robbery on 45th Avenue just north of 108th Street on Wednesday night, May 24.

Officials said a victim ran to a nearby business to call 911 around 6 p.m. The robber ran away without stealing anything.

Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Hackney at 1-262-694-7353, or you can earn money for info leading to an arrest by calling Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 1-262-656-7333.