Plane with mechanical issue diverted to MKE, lands safely
MILWAUKEE - A small aircraft that officials said had a mechanical issue has landed safely at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.
Reports indicated the issue is with the nose landing gear.
This is a developing story.
