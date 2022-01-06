Expand / Collapse search

Plane with mechanical issue diverted to MKE, lands safely

Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport
Officials at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport say a small aircraft with a mechanical issue was inbound to the airport -- and it has since landed safely.

MILWAUKEE - A small aircraft that officials said had a mechanical issue has landed safely at Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport.

Reports indicated the issue is with the nose landing gear.

This is a developing story. 

