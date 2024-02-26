Pink at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 23

article

Pink is coming to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 23 with The Script and KidCutUp.

Tickets for the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour will be available starting with Citi and Verizon pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The general on-sale will start Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Presale info: