Pink at Fiserv Forum on Oct. 23
MILWAUKEE - Pink is coming to Fiserv Forum on Wednesday, Oct. 23 with The Script and KidCutUp.
Tickets for the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour will be available starting with Citi and Verizon pre-sales beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27.
The general on-sale will start Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. on LiveNation.com. Presale info:
- Citi is the official card of the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour. Citi card members will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. CT until Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete pre-sale details, visit www.citientertainment.com.
- Verizon will offer an exclusive pre-sale for the P!NK LIVE 2024 Tour through Verizon Up. Customers will have access to purchase pre-sale tickets beginning Tuesday, Feb. 27 at 10 a.m. until Thursday, Feb. 29 at 10 p.m. For more details visit Verizon Up.