Pick 'n Save closing, Milwaukee community protests: 'Real concern'

The Brief Neighbors protested the loss of a Milwaukee Pick 'n Save on Friday. In June, the company announced plans to close five locations in and around the city. Food security and accessibility are among the concerns of the neighborhood.



Neighbors protested the loss of a Milwaukee Pick 'n Save on Friday as the company plans to close several locations in and around the city.

‘Food is a right’

What they're saying:

Food security and accessibility are among the concerns for those who protested as wooden boards covered the 35th Street store's windows and doors.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

"This is just heartbreaking that this is happening to our community again," said Maria Beltran. "Over and over again, like this is not fair."

Pick 'n Save closing near 35th and North

"It broke my heart, like what is we gonna do?" said Tisha Bully-White. "This is the only big grocery store in the community."

In June, the company announced it would close five Pick 'n Save grocery stores in Milwaukee and the surrounding area, including stores in Glendale, Oak Creek and South Milwaukee. The company said it was for the health of the business.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"A person shouldn't have to leave their house to go all the way over yonder to go make some groceries when it could be one right here in the community," said Bully-White.

Bully-White said her family is feeling the toll and fears the closure will force them to shop at more expensive corner stores and price them out altogether.

Related article

"There is a real concern of what it means to have food security available to neighbors throughout the whole city," said State Sen. Dora Drake. "I do believe, and stand with the people behind me, that food is right, and we should have access to healthy food."

Drake joined Friday's rally. She said she is working with local leaders to find a solution.

What's next:

As the doors officially close on 35th Street, families are left wondering where to go next.

Neighbors protest Pick 'n Save closing near 35th and North

"Affordable food, food for our community. Food for our families. Food period. How we going to survive?" said Bully-white.

FOX6 News reached out to Kroger, Pick ‘n Save’s parent company, for comment but did not hear back by the deadline for this story.

Hunger Task Force distributed flyers at the store, letting the public know that a Piggly Wiggly mobile installation is coming in August to help families in the neighborhood.