Philip's Supreme Court honors Bayside boy

It was an emotional day for the Bayside Middle School community as a new basketball court was unveiled honoring a young boy tragically killed in summer 2020. What made the ceremony Sunday, May 16 even more special was that it took place on Philip Gutter's 12th birthday.

He is described as having a heart full of sunshine and that light was evident as the community came together to honor a son, brother, friend and teammate.

"This is what families do," said Jodi Hackl, Bayside principal.

Gutter was tragically killed in July 2020 in a car wreck in northern Minnesota at the age of 11. His mom and grandfather also died. His brother, Evan, survived.

Since the fall, Gutter's teammates and the Friends of Philip Committee have raised more than $43,000 to build "Philip's Supreme Court," installed Friday. The name merges Gutter's love for basketball and his dreams to effect change.

"Philip always had those high dreams," said Booker Gutter, Philip's father. "It was president, Supreme Court justice and NBA player. He wanted to do all of it."

Sunday's dedication ceremony drew smiles and tears from strangers and loved ones alike.

Booker Gutter said his son was driven, smart and kind.

"What he would have done, on top of what he has done… that’s the hard part for me," said Booker Gutter. "You couldn’t ask for a better child."

While that void could never be replaced, the young boy's legacy will live on.

"I miss everything about Philip," said Booker Gutter.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

"Just hearing the basketballs bounce behind me reminds me so much of the constant noise they would always bring, and it was such a joy to always have them around," said Kelly Marrazza, friend of the Gutter family.

His goal has been met as the chief justice of this Supreme Court.

"I’m going to be here every day after school," said Josh Willenson, Gutter's teammate. "This means the world to me."

Advertisement

Philip Gutter wore jersey number 33 for the Nicolet Junior Knights. Their logo is displayed on the court along with that of the Bayside Bulls, the team he would have played for at his middle school.