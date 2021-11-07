COVID vaccine for kids: Pharmacies begin giving doses

The nationwide rollout ramps up as COVID-19 vaccinations for kids ages 5-11 this week.

As school districts and health providers start their process Monday, Nov. 8, local pharmacies got shots in arms already on Sunday. Health experts urge parents to sign their kids up as surges in interest are expected this week.

For the first time since COVID-19 began to ravage communities in March of 2020, young children now have a shot at protection against the virus.

"Vaccination is one of those amazing ways and great tools to prevent serious disease and deaths in children, so we are very excited," said Dr. Smriti Khare, president of primary care at Children's Wisconsin.

Doctors are encouraging the kid-sized doses – especially at a time when children make up a growing portion of those infected.

"This is safe and effective for the 5 to 11-year-old and without hesitation, we recommend that the children get vaccinated," said Khare.

"Twenty percent of people who are positive for COVID right now are kids, kids have had severe illness," said Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett.

CVS Health announced Sunday that kids can now begin going to select pharmacy locations for their Pfizer pediatric vaccine.

"So we’re looking at those underserved at-risk population populations where we've got that vaccine supply availability," said Ashlee Slocum, CVS Health district leader.

A member of staff uses a needle and a phial of Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to prepare a dose at a vaccination center (Photo by JUSTIN TALLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

A quick check at CVS.com or the app will allow you to make appointments for the two-dose vaccine series, as pharmacies want the shot to be accessible, easy to book and comfortable for little ones.

"Also at our location where we will have a designated immunizer on-site just solely administering vaccinations, they received additional training in pediatric vaccine administration," said Slocum.

With about 500,000 children in Wisconsin now eligible, inoculating the 5-11 age group could make a difference in community case numbers.

"There is no question from a health perspective, in a scientific perspective that vaccination is the best way to protect ourselves. Vaccination is the best way to protect our children, our families in our community," said Barrett.

Kids who are getting shots will need to have consent from a parent or guardian. Resources on finding the vaccine include: