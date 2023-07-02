Expand / Collapse search

Phantom Fireworks shares safety tips ahead of Fourth of July

By and FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Racine
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Phantom Fireworks safety tips ahead of Independence Day

Phantom Fireworks wants you to have fun and remember some safety tips when it comes to fireworks.

CALEDONIA, Wis. - This is the first week of July, and there are going to be a whole lot of fireworks; Phantom Fireworks in Caledonia wants you to have fun and remember some safety tips when it comes to fireworks.

FOX6 Isley Gooden visits Phantom Fireworks to talk about some safety tips the public should remember before popping fireworks.

For more information involving fireworks and what to do if a disaster happens, go to fireworks.com/safety.

