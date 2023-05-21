Isley Gooden
Isley Gooden joined FOX6 News Milwaukee in May 2023 as a multimedia journalist.
Isley was born and raised in Illinois, where she spent her early years in both the Chicagoland area and rural southern Illinois.
As a high school student, Isley worked as the Panther Beat afternoon anchor, producer, and reporter. After graduation, she studied American Sign Language at John A. Logan College for one year before transferring to Chicago State University. Where she studied Communication Media Arts. While there, she had the opportunity to co-host a radio show on CSU radio and work as a sports reporter.
Isley's career took off after she interned with journalist Bill Kurtis at Kurtis Productions and worked on the popular CNBC show American Greed on Season 13, "The College Admission Scandal."
In June 2021, Isley joined Erie News Now WICU/WSEE as a multimedia reporter. She quickly made an impression and was promoted to noon anchor. While there, she covered the Buffalo Mass shooting, severe weather, and the Erie High School shooting. In Erie, Isley traveled to Alabama and Georgia to bring viewers three African American History Month specials. Including interviews from the CEO of the Martin Luther King Jr. Center Dr. Bernice King, and executive director of the Equal Justice Initiative civil rights activist Bryan Stevenson.
Isley is a former Girl Scout and a proud National Association of Black Journalists member. She enjoys thrifting, traveling, and cooking in her free time.
Isley's excited to be a part of the talented FOX6 News Milwaukee team!
