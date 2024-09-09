Pewaukee Subway employee accused of stealing thousands of dollars

The Brief A Milwaukee man is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from the Pewaukee Subway he worked at. Investigators say he voided the sales, and then resold the subs for pennies, pocketing the difference. An audit showed he stole more than $4,000 this way.



Prosecutors charged a Milwaukee man after they say he stole thousands of dollars from a subway restaurant in the Village of Pewaukee.

Subway was once famous for its ‘$5 Dollar Footlongs.’

But according to prosecutors, one of the chain’s employees now has a reputation for his ‘five finger discount.’

Buker Carter

Prosecutors say 23-year-old Donovan Buker Carter started working at a Subway restaurant inside a Village of Pewaukee Walmart in May.

Managers told police his time as an employee didn’t add up.

Village police reviewed Subway’s sales tax reports. Investigators say they found "excessive" cash sales totaling "93 cents" and one penny.

When police looked at printouts of till records from all of Carter’s shifts from the end of June until just last week, they found a surprising pattern.

Subway

Police say Buker Carter handled 890 cash transactions in just those few months. Investigators say he voided all of those sales, resold the subs for as little as a penny, and pocketed the rest of the cash for himself.

In an interview with police, Buker Carter said he only took $2,300 from his employer, but the police audit shows he took $4,581.25.

Buker Carter told police he "needed the money to pay bills" for his kids and girlfriend. He said he "took money during most of his shifts."

Prosecutors charged him with felony theft. A Waukesha County court commissioner set Buker Carter’s signature bond at $1,250.

FOX6 reached out to the Subway franchise owner by telephone to verify Carter’s current employment status, and haven't heard back yet.