Pewaukee storage complex fire, man seriously injured

A man was seriously injured in a Pewaukee storage complex fire Saturday, June 24.

It happened at Red Storage on Bluemound just north of I-94 shortly before 6 p.m. According to the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, the 35-year-old man was working on a car inside a storage unit when the car started on fire.

The fire quickly spread to the building and caused extensive damage, the sheriff's department said.

The Pewaukee Fire Department led the fire fight with help from 15 other fire departments.