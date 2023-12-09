Pewaukee sensory friendly kid's gym opens: 'We Rock the Spectrum'

article

A new kid's gym in Pewaukee offers a safe sensory experience for children across the spectrum and those with other learning differences.

‘We Rock the Spectrum’ provides a safe, nurturing, and fun environment to foster learning and exploration.

The all-inclusive philosophy provides a place for children of all ability levels to play and grow together.

"We really just wanted to continue to expand the mission of inclusion for children of our area," said owner Amy Kohl. "All children really develop and learn through play."

A calming room is provided for the children, with an undersea theme.

The Pewaukee Grand Opening is on Saturday, Dec. 9, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. The address is 690 Westfield Way Store A-2, Pewaukee, WI 53072.

There are many other locations throughout the area.

For more information on We Rock the Spectrum, you can visit their website.