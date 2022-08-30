Pewaukee motorcycle crash on WIS 16 near Capitol

Waukesha authorities are investigating a crash involving a motorcycle on Tuesday morning, Aug. 30.

The wreck happened around 1 a.m. Monday on Wisconsin 16 between Ryan and Capitol in Pewaukee.

FOX6 News saw the medical examiner on the scene – and are working to learn more.

Motorcycle crash on WIS 16 in Pewaukee

Multiple agencies are investigation, including the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department, Pewaukee police, and Wisconsin State Patrol.