Pewaukee McDonald's theft; suspect sought

The Village of Pewaukee Police Department is looking for a suspect who they say stole money from the McDonald's located on Capitol Drive.

It happened around 3 p.m. on May 21, 2023.

The suspect is described as a man in his 20s or 30s, with a thin build, short hair, tattoos on his left and right forearm. He was wearing a silver watch on his left wrist, blue and white athletic shoes, and a thick silver chain around his neck.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Village of Pewaukee Police Department 262-691-5678 or Waukesha Co. Crime Stoppers 888-441-5505.