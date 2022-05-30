Pewaukee man arrested for 5th OWI

A 41-year-old Pewaukee man has been arrested for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, 5th offense.

Wisconsin State Patrol saw a vehicle driving erratically while speeding in excess of 100mph on I-94 westbound near Sunnyslope Road around 10 p.m. Sunday. When the trooper attempted to stop the vehicle, it exited Moorland Road northbound and slowed considerably before entering the McDonald’s parking lot, where it struck a pole before coming to a stop.

Upon approach, the Trooper observed signs of impairment, and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. Thomas Boersma was determined to be under the influence of intoxicants and was subsequently arrested for Operating While Intoxicated 5th offense.

After refusal, a blood draw was obtained with a warrant, and the subject was turned over to the Waukesha County Jail without incident. The subject will be charged with OWI (5th), Reckless Driving, Disorderly Conduct, Failure to Yield for Emergency Vehicle, and Battery/Threat to Law Enforcement