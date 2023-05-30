Pewaukee fireworks coin counting fundraiser; every penny matters

article

The Village and City of Pewaukee is doing what it can to keep the annual July 4th fireworks. Now, North Shore Bank is joining in on the effort to hold a community coin counting fundraiser.

The fundraiser will take place from June 1 through June 17 at the North Shore Bank branch in Pewaukee. The public can stop by to count coins for free and donate all or a portion of the coins to make sure the area’s annual fireworks display takes place this year. North Shore Bank is matching all donations up to $500.

The donations will go towards supporting the Friends of the Parks of Pewaukee’s recent plea for contributions to help raise funds to hold the event, which takes place on the 4th of July.

For more information about the fundraiser, you are invited to visit northshorebank.com.