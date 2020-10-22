Expand / Collapse search

Pete Buttigieg to host events in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay

By FOX6 News Digital Team
2020 Election
MILWAUKEE - Pete Buttigieg on Thursday, Oct. 22 will travel to Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Racine to host a series of Get Out the Vote events. In-person early voting started in Wisconsin on Oct. 20.

In Green Bay, Mayor Eric Genrich and local business owners will join Buttigieg for a discussion on the stakes of the election for Wisconsin’s economy. 

In Milwaukee, Buttigieg will meet with student leaders from Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to discuss the importance of making a plan to vote. 

In Racine, Buttigieg will host a Get Out the Vote event with local leaders. 

