Pete Buttigieg to host events in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay

Pete Buttigieg on Thursday, Oct. 22 will travel to Green Bay, Milwaukee, and Racine to host a series of Get Out the Vote events. In-person early voting started in Wisconsin on Oct. 20.

In Green Bay, Mayor Eric Genrich and local business owners will join Buttigieg for a discussion on the stakes of the election for Wisconsin’s economy.

In Milwaukee, Buttigieg will meet with student leaders from Marquette University and University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee to discuss the importance of making a plan to vote.

In Racine, Buttigieg will host a Get Out the Vote event with local leaders.

