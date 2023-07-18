Pet rescue operation milestone; Wisconsin welcomes animals from south

A national pet rescue operation hit a big milestone in southeast Wisconsin on Tuesday, July 18.

"It's just amazing to be able to help that many animals," said Jessica Pinkos, Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) of Waukesha.

HAWS and four other southeast Wisconsin shelters celebrated a milestone.

"Today, we were blessed with the 10,000th animal," Pinkos said.

Greater Good Charity Flights have rescued 10,000 pets in a little more than two years. More than 2,000 of them have been brought to southeast Wisconsin. The lucky 10,000th went to Elmbrook Humane Society.

"We are honored to have Peatie here with us," said Beth Blackwood, Elmbrook Humane Society.

Many of the animals came from southern states.

"We have a really good spay and neuter routine up in the northern states. So we don’t have as many strays running in the street, puppies being born in the street, as they do in the south," Blackwood said.

Each pet comes with its own story.

"He was surrendered by an elderly woman who had to change her living situation, and she couldn’t bring Peatie with. She was heartbroken to have to give him up. So we are very determined in her honor to make sure he finds an amazing home," Blackwood said.

Luckily for Peatie, there's plenty of cheese to go around – and hopefully a perfect home for him and all the other pets that have been rescued.

"It's amazing to have Peatie and the camaraderie of all the shelters here in Wisconsin that we work together to get these dogs here," Blackwood said.