Pet Expo MKE at State Fair Park, pet shopping and entertainment

Pet Expo MKE at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center is your one-stop-shop for all pet shopping, entertainment, and family fun.

It runs Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 until 3 p.m., and then $5 after. Kids 12 and younger and veterans get free admission.

You can also meet hundreds of pets available for adoption. However, there will be no live animal sales.

