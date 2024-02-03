Expand / Collapse search

Pet Expo MKE at State Fair Park, pet shopping and entertainment

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Pets and Animals
Pet Expo MKE at State Fair Park

Jessica Pilsbury from the the Washington County Humane Society joined FOX6 WakeUp to talk about Pet Expo MKE and everything you can see and buy...or adopt!

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - Pet Expo MKE at the Wisconsin State Fair Park Expo Center is your one-stop-shop for all pet shopping, entertainment, and family fun.

It runs Saturday, Feb. 3, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tickets cost $10 until 3 p.m., and then $5 after. Kids 12 and younger and veterans get free admission.

You can also meet hundreds of pets available for adoption. However, there will be no live animal sales.

K & R Small Animal Sanctuary at Pet Expo MKE

Kristin Arhens and Rebecca Stevens, volunteers with K & R Small Animal Sanctuary, joined FOX6 WakeUp to showcase the unique animals at Pet Expo MKE at State Fair Park.

'Lil Crusher' the alligator at Pet Expo MKE

Cindy Steinle, Director of the Reptile Interaction Area at Pet Expo MKE, joined FOX6 WakeUp to show us a small alligator rescued from South Milwaukee.

