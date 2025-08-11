Person struck by vehicle, killed in Milwaukee; driver arrested

article

The Brief A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Saturday evening, Aug. 10. It happened near 21st and Burnham. The driver of the vehicle was arrested.



Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:10 p.m., a 50-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 21st and Burnham.

That person died from their injuries.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested.

Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.