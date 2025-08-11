Person struck by vehicle, killed in Milwaukee; driver arrested
MILWAUKEE - A person is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Milwaukee on Sunday, Aug. 10.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 5:10 p.m., a 50-year-old pedestrian was struck by a vehicle near 21st and Burnham.
That person died from their injuries.
The driver of the vehicle was arrested.
Police say the investigation is ongoing, and charges are pending review by the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.
