Peregrine falcons return to We Energies power plants; sign of spring

The Brief Peregrine falcons have returned to We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants. In a sure sign of spring, peregrine falcons are getting ready to lay eggs and raise their young. We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in 1992.



Falcons return

What we know:

Last year, the first eggs were laid in late March. If all goes well, this year’s class of fluffy falcon fledglings should make their arrival later this spring. We Energies will share more updates on each nest box on X, Facebook and Instagram all season long.

Cameras livestreaming the endangered species’ nest boxes at three We Energies facilities and one WPS power plant:

Peregrine falcon program

Dig deeper:

We Energies and WPS began installing peregrine falcon nest boxes on power plants in 1992. So far, 453 peregrine falcons have hatched at We Energies and WPS facilities — that’s 20% of all peregrine falcons born in Wisconsin.

This program is another way We Energies and WPS are building a bright, sustainable future. From helping endangered animals and restoring natural habitats, to building new solar facilities and reducing carbon emissions, We Energies and WPS are committed to a cleaner future.