Peregrine falcon naming contest; Norby, Clash, Ollie soar

The vote was incredibly close but Norby topped Clash by a beak as the top vote-getter in this year’s peregrine falcon naming contest. Norby received 24.7% compared to Clash, which received 23.7% of the vote.



People across Wisconsin were asked to share their school spirit and vote to name We Energies’ peregrine falcon chicks in honor of the state’s most beloved college mascots.



With over 6,500 votes cast, the top 10 names are:

Norby — in honor of Norby the Green Knight, St. Norbert College Clash — in honor of Clash the Titan, University of Wisconsin—Oshkosh Ollie — in honor of Ollie the Owl, Waukesha County Technical College Ember — in honor of Ember the Firebird, Carthage College Stryker — in honor of Stryker the Eagle, University of Wisconsin—La Crosse Bucky — in honor of Bucky Badger, University of Wisconsin—Madison Pete — in honor of Pio Pete, Carroll University Roscoe — in honor of Roscoe Raider, Milwaukee School of Engineering Phlash — in honor of Phlash the Phoenix, University of Wisconsin—Green Bay Iggy — in honor of Iggy the Golden Eagle, Marquette University

These names will be given to the peregrine falcon chicks at We Energies and Wisconsin Public Service (WPS) power plants this spring.

Even though voting is done, you can still watch the chicks on We Energies’ live cameras as they continue to grow, build strength and learn to fly. They won’t leave the nest for a few more weeks.



The falcon chicks will formally receive their names and identification bands in the coming days and weeks.