Penzeys Spices calls Republicans 'racists' in email to customers

Wauwatosa-based Penzeys Spices, a national company, is calling Republicans "racists."

In a Friday, Jan. 14 morning email blast from the company to customers, the subject line read: "Republicans Are Racists Weekend."

In the email, CEO Bill Penzey addresses Republicans: "If you are a Republican voter you are now cheesed off. You were promised that there would never be any accountability for your support of the party of open ‘textbook’ racism. Sorry, but for the betterment of all Americans, you included, we’ve decided to end that rule. And I really don’t care what your race is or how many of your friends ‘happen to be’ whatever. None of that excuses you."

This isn’t the first time Penzey has launched attacks against the GOP, or made comments incensing readers.

In 2014, Penzey wrote that residents of Waukesha County had "fled west" to escape diversity in Milwaukee. In 2016, he accused supporters of Donald Trump of committing "racism" by voting for Trump.

Email sent by Penzeys Spices with "Republicans Are Racists Weekend!" subject line

In a Facebook post titled "Cooking trumps racism," Penzey wrote of Republicans: "You really are a good bunch, but you just committed the biggest act of racism in American history since Wallace stood in the schoolhouse doorway 53 years ago. Make this right. Take ownership for what you have done and begin the pathway forward."

"He doesn`t know me. He doesn`t know anybody that I know that had purchased from him," Robin Moore, a Waukesha County Republican, said at the time, "but we're racist because we chose to vote for a person that in this country, we have every right to do?"

Penzeys Spices spent nearly $100,000 on Facebook ads in 2019 calling for then-President Trump's impeachment.

Black Republicans are again challenging Penzey’s rhetoric.

"Penzey’s has been grifting off terrible political takes and low name-calling for a decade, so the reporters will give them free media. These lies are news?" asked State Sen. Julian Bradley (R-Franklin).

Bill Penzey and Penzeys Spices did not return FOX6 News' requests for comment.