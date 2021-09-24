Pedestrians struck by pellet gun from moving vehicle: MU police

article

The Marquette University Police Department is investigating reports of pedestrians being struck with plastic pellets from a pellet gun that were fired from a moving vehicle.

The incidents occurred at multiple locations around campus between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23.

Minor physical injuries were reported.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan. Possibly a BMW.