Pedestrians struck by pellet gun from moving vehicle: MU police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Marquette University

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating reports of pedestrians being struck with plastic pellets from a pellet gun that were fired from a moving vehicle. 

The incidents occurred at multiple locations around campus between 9:45 p.m. and 11 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 23. 

Minor physical injuries were reported. 

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored sedan. Possibly a BMW. 

