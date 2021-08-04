Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck in Milwaukee, appears domestic violence related

By FOX6 News Digital Team
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating an accident that occurred on Tuesday, Aug. 3 near 13th and Hadley. It happened at approximately 4:09 p.m.

Police say a vehicle struck a pedestrian who was in the roadway. The vehicle fled the scene after the collision.

 The pedestrian, a 24-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital. 

The circumstances leading up to the incident are under investigation and appear to be domestic violence-related. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

