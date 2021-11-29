Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by vehicle, Franklin police investigate

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Franklin
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Franklin police article

FRANKLIN, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road near 35th and Rawson in Franklin on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Franklin Police Department received several 911 calls around 11:45 a.m. reporting the incident. Officials say the individual who was struck was identified as a 47-year-old man from Franklin. 

The vehicle that struck the man was driven by a 19-year-old Franklin man, who remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.  

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The injured pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by the Franklin Fire Department for medical treatment.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Franklin Police Department with the investigation of the crash.

Actor charged in Capitol riot almost talked way into staying in jail
article

Actor charged in Capitol riot almost talked way into staying in jail

An actor charged with storming the U.S. Capitol as a member of the far-right Oath Keepers militia group nearly talked his way into remaining in jail after a judge heard on Monday that the Florida man was challenging the court's authority over him.

Darrell Brooks faces 6th homicide charge in amended complaint
article

Darrell Brooks faces 6th homicide charge in amended complaint

Darrell Brooks Jr. is now charged with six counts of first-degree intentional homicide in connection with the Waukesha Christmas Parade tragedy, online court records show.

Funding available for COVID funerals, Contact 6 helps family get approved

It’s a program that refunds the families of COVID-19 victims for funeral and burial costs. However, one family dealing with unimaginable loss waited months for their approval before reaching out to FOX6.