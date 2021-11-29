Pedestrian struck by vehicle, Franklin police investigate

article

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle while crossing the road near 35th and Rawson in Franklin on Monday, Nov. 29.

The Franklin Police Department received several 911 calls around 11:45 a.m. reporting the incident. Officials say the individual who was struck was identified as a 47-year-old man from Franklin.

The vehicle that struck the man was driven by a 19-year-old Franklin man, who remained on the scene and was cooperating with the investigation.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The injured pedestrian was transported to an area hospital by the Franklin Fire Department for medical treatment.

The Wisconsin State Patrol is assisting the Franklin Police Department with the investigation of the crash.