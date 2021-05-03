Expand / Collapse search

Pedestrian struck by hit-and-run driver in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a hit-and-run accident involving a pedestrian that occurred on Sunday, May 2 near 29th and Burnham. It happened at approximately 4:50 p.m.

Police say the driver of the vehicle displayed a firearm and fled the scene. The pedestrian, a 23-year-old woman from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries.

She was transported to a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7272 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for cash reward.  

