Pedestrian killed near 76th and Denver, driver arrested

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car driven by someone known to her near 76th and Denver on Milwaukee's northwest side. 

Shortly before 3 a.m., police were called to the area and found a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive. 

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and criminal charges will be referred in the coming days.

No additional details were provided by police. 

