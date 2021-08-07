Pedestrian killed near 76th and Denver, driver arrested

A woman is dead after police say she was hit by a car driven by someone known to her near 76th and Denver on Milwaukee's northwest side.

Shortly before 3 a.m., police were called to the area and found a 50-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries. She was taken to a hospital but did not survive.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and criminal charges will be referred in the coming days.

No additional details were provided by police.

