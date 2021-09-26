Pedestrian fatally struck in Milwaukee, driver shot

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle and killed near 60th and Hampton in Milwaukee Sunday night, Sept. 26, and Milwaukee police said the driver of the striking vehicle was shot.

Milwaukee police said an initial investigation indicates the pedestrian victim was possibly assisting with a disabled vehicle in traffic when a driver lost control and struck the victim.

The pedestrian died at the scene.

The driver of the striking vehicle, a Milwaukee man, 27, was found to have suffered a gunshot wound. He was taken to the hospital.

The circumstances surrounding this incident are still under investigation.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.